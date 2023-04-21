LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Buckner Children and Family Services is one of the more than 40 non-profits from Gregg County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to transform the lives of vulnerable children, enrich the lives of senior adults and build strong families through Christ-centered values.

If you’d like to donate to Buckner, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.