BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Community Library is one of the more than 130 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

The mission of the Bullard Community Library is to be a community resource which provides programs and services to people of all ages, races and capabilities. They provide patrons with 20,054 books in print, 670 audio books, 1,536 movies and 29,171 E- books.

If you would like to support their organization, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.