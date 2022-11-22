TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Samantha Woulfe with the Butterball Hotline joined East Texas Live to share tips on how to safely cook your turkey and who to call if any issues arise during your cooking preparations for Thanksgiving.

The Butterball Hotline began in 1981, when six home economists worked the phones that holiday season to answer about 11,000 turkey-cooking questions. Since then, the Turkey Talk-Line has grown, both in number of calls answered and experts responding.

Open every November and December, more than 50 experts answer more than 100,000 questions from households across the United States and Canada.

Woulfe shared that the biggest thing to look out for is making sure your turkey is completely thawed before you start the cooking process as this is one of the main issues the hotline receives calls about.

You can reach the The Butterball Hotline by calling: 1-800-BUTTERBALL.

You can also follow them on social media for easy access to all of their tips by clicking the links below: