The summer months are upon us and in East Texas, that means it’s only going to get hotter! And there’s nothing worse than your airconditioning going out at the most inconveinent time.
C.WOODS Company is a full residential and commercial service Plumbing, Heating and
Cooling Company, and they want to make sure you stay cool for the summer.
They serve from Athens to Longview and Jacksonville to Big Sandy, and have been in business since 1956.
If you’re interested in the services they offer, visit their website here.
- Nacogdoches deputies arrest ‘major drug dealer’ after finding marijuana, other drugs in car
- Tyler annexes land on Highway 64 at County Road 219 that clears way for store to sell wine, beer
- 1 injured after man shoots at car in Lufkin
- Warrant: Longview man was looking at his phone seconds before fatal crash
- C.WOODS Company wants to make sure your AC is ready for the summertime heat