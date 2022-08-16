TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County (CAC) stops by KETK studios Monday to discuss their upcoming BLING-O event.

Bling-O, a ladies-night-out of Bingo played for designer purses, is a fun night of games, food, and fellowship. The event will include a silent auction as well as many additional games, chance drawings for two Louis Vuitton purses and more fun surprises. Come enjoy the evening dressed in your Mardi Gras best and see if you can take home a little bling from Bling-O.

The net proceeds from Bling-O 2022 support the children of Smith County who have been physically and sexually abused. For more information about the event and available sponsorships, please contact the Development Manager at jclark@cacsmithcounty.org or CAC BLING-O page to register.

Event will be held at Cascades Country Club Indoor Tennis Center on Sept. 6-7 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.