TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Executive Director of Camp V Travis Gladhill stopped by East Texas live to talk about Camp V’s mission and recognition within the East Texas community.

Camp V was recently recognized by the Sloan Law Firm as an outstanding non-profit.

The nonprofit was created after a Texas veterans commission study was done in 2017 that shows East Texas has the second largest veteran population in the state with the least amount of resources available to them.

According to Travis Gladhill, Executive Director of Camp V, the organization aims to be “a one stop shop resource and service center for all veteran needs” including transportation assistance, VA claims, education, employment, housing assistance, and financial assistance. The organization also recently partnered with the Smith County Veteran Service Officers, whose office relocated to the Camp V campus.

In addition to their programs, Camp V puts on a fundraiser each year to raise money and spread awareness of veteran’s needs. The third annual Rose City Air Fest is scheduled to be on June 30 at 2535 Dixie Dr. in Tyler.

This event will include an airshow including teams from the air force, as well as a concert from the 2021 winners of “The Voice,” Girl Named Tom. Parking will open at 2 p.m. and gates will open at 3 p.m.

Camp V is located at 3212 West Front Street and open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you would like to contact them, you can call 903-566-0101, email them at info@campvtyler.org, or visit their website here.