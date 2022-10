TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Travis Gladhill and Jason Galusha with CampV stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about their upcoming Homeless Veterans Stand Down event in Tyler. The event will take place on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3212 W. Front Street, and will provide veteran benefits information, entertainment, giveaways and more.

