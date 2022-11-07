This is sponsored content.

TLYER, Texas (KETK) – CampV executive director Travis Gladhill stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss their annual giving campaign.

CampV is getting ready to open up their brand new fitness center and new additions to their women’s center.

Recently CampV received for $130,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act for the creation and renovation of a space for the Smith County Veteran Services Office at the camp.

Officials with CampV said that their mission is to combine military and civilian resources in one place in order to provide effective support for veterans, active duty members, reserves, guards and their families.