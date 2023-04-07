MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Caring Chain Project is one of 14 non-profit organizations from Titus County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Caring Chain Project helps with the immediate needs of individuals who experience hardship in Titus and surrounding counties. They have three yearly projects to give back as well:

Gifts for Angel Tree children

Backpacks filled with comfort items for foster kids

Christian summer camp sponsorship

If you’d like to support the Caring Chain Project, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.