TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CASA for Kids of East Texas is one of the more than 100 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to support abused and neglected children by providing court appointed trained community volunteers who advocate for loving, safe, and permanent outcomes.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their donation page by clicking here.