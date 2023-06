TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CASA of East Texas Development Coordinator Chris Derrick stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about how the organization helps foster children.

They serve Gregg, Upshur and Rusk counties. Derrick said their biggest need right now is volunteers.

“This is a vulnerable state these kids are in right now, and they truly need a voice that’s advocating for them,” Derrick said.

For more information, watch the video above and visit their website.