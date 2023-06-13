TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Celebrate Forever Families is a faith-based nonprofit that serves survivors of domestic abuse in East Texas.

Executive Director Melanie Shackelford stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the nonprofit’s mission in the community. Their mission is to provide safety, support, hope and healing to survivors of domestic violence and their children.

“It’s extremely important to be able to help these women find their way, help them realize that they don’t have to live in these abusive situations, and they are able to move on, move forward and thrive,” Shackelford said. “We say we’re turning survivors into thrivers, and that’s very important for us to continue to do in our ministry.”

To learn more about the organization and the programs they offer, visit their website.