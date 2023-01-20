TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jason and Keisha from the Cenikor Foundation stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss their upcoming Well Beyond Recovery luncheon.

The luncheon will be held on Jan. 24 at the Hollytree Country Club in Tyler and is a great opportunity to show support for their recovery programs.

The Cenikor Foundation in Tyler offers inpatient and outpatient withdrawal management, a youth recovery community, adult outpatient services and intensive residential treatment.

For more information visit the Cenikor Foundation online.