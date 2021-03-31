Champions for Children hosting Brighter Future Symposium in April

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Champions for Children is hosting the Brighter Future Symposium coming up next month.

The event will be held on April 16, with featured speaker Dr. Temple Grandin.

This conference is for caregivers and service providers who work with children with autism or sensory processing disorder.

You can register for the event here.

Temple Grandin, Ph.D., is the most accomplished and well-known adult with autism in the world

In 1950, she was diagnosed with autism, and she recounts “groping her way from the far side of darkness” as she developed her talents and became a successful livestock-handling equipment designer and professor.