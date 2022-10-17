TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Andria Horton and Michelle Kenyon from Champions for Children dropped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss their 25 year anniversary and Breakfast of Champions celebration on Oct. 20.

“Champions for Children empowers children to achieve their full potential by providing education, mentoring, tools and support to caregivers, teachers, and families. We do this through promoting quality adult caregiver relationships, prevention of adverse childhood experiences, and early intervention to address the needs of young children.” Champions for Children

The Breakfast of Champions is free to attend and open to the public.

For more information visit Champions for Children online.