TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Champions for Children is offering summer camps this year.

Champions for Children focuses on healthy and nurturing caregiver relationships, prevention of adverse childhood experiences and an intervention using specialized services for struggling children and families.

“We as a community need to do more for our kids and our families so that we can grow stronger,” Champions for Children Development Director Michelle Kenyon said.

Champions for Children intern Joshua Olivares talked about the day-to-day activities at the camp.

“Each day has it’s own specific social skill that we’re working on,” Olivares said.

