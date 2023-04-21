TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Champions for Children is one of the more than 100 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to empower children to achieve their full potential by providing education, mentoring, tools and support to caregivers, teachers and families.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their donation page by clicking here.