TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Michelle Kenyon and Andria Horton with Champions for Children came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about their community input survey

Champions for Children is an East Texas nonprofit that champions early childhood education and offers programs and services for children and teens. Recently they published a survey and are requesting input from parents and anyone in the area who works with children.

For more information, watch the video above and go to championsforchildren.org.