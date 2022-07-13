TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Michelle Kenyon, Director of Development with Champions for Children, stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday alongside Stephen Hidalgo, Youth Services Assistant at the Tyler Public Library, to discuss their upcoming Baby Block Party.

The Baby Block Party is a free event for families and children ages 0-3. Parents and caregivers will complete the early childhood Ages and Stages questionnaire with trained professionals to help guide them with it.

The Baby Block Party will be on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ornelas Activity Center on Old Omen Road. Local agencies will be available and information to families and caregivers and there will be refreshments and Kona Ice for everyone who attends.