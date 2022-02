TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Michelle Kenyon and Neita Fran Ward with Champions for Children came on KETK’s East Texas Live to give a preview about an upcoming auction.

Champions for Children serves caregivers, parents, and teachers with education, mentoring, tools and support so that all children in East Texas are able to reach their full potential.

The non-profit organization will be hosting a public art auction.

