TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Andria Horton, executive director of Champions for Children stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about Mental Health Awareness Month.

Horton said since 1996, the nonprofit has been a motivating force behind coordinating a community effort to design and implement progressive programs to help at-risk children, parents and childcare providers.

Horton said they have worked with a grantor and were able to get funding to offer free mental health counseling to parents for the first 36 weeks of the child’s life.

