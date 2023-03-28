TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Juan Montalbo stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about upcoming shows at Liberty Hall.

A showing of the movie “Chicago” will happen on April 8, and a showing of “Tootsie” will happen April 21. This is in collaboration with the Cowan Center, who will have live musicals for both in the week following their respective showings at Liberty Hall.

There will be ticket giveaways for the musicals at the Liberty Hall showings.

For more information on upcoming events at Liberty Hall, visit their website.