TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Barb Carter with Chick-fil-A and Captain Jeremy Walker with the Salvation Army stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about Chick-fil-A’s annual soup drive that is taking place this week.

For every bowl of soup purchased, Chick-fil-A will donate two to the Salvation Army from Monday through Saturday, and the mall’s location will also be donating cookies. Carter said they are encouraging people to come out and buy soup to help the Salvation Army feed others.

The following Chick-fil-A restaurants are participating in the soup drive:

Troup Highway in Tyler

Broadway Crossing in Tyler

Broadway Square Mall in Tyler

Chick-fil-A Lindale

For more information on Chick-fil-A, click here, and for more information on the Salvation Army, click here.