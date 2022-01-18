Chick-fil-A partners with East Texas Food Bank to donate to backpack program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ikey Eason with Chick-fil-A and Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about their collaboration Baked Goods for Backpacks.
With a purchase of a chocolate fudge brownie or a chocolate chunk cookie, Chick-fil-A will donate to the Food Bank’s Backpack program.
The program will go on from Jan. 17-22 and will only be at participating East Texas Chick-fil-A restaurants in Jacksonville, Kilgore, Lindale, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Texarkana and Tyler.
For more information, watch the video above.
