Chick-fil-A partners with East Texas Food Bank to donate to backpack program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ikey Eason with Chick-fil-A and Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about their collaboration Baked Goods for Backpacks.

With a purchase of a chocolate fudge brownie or a chocolate chunk cookie, Chick-fil-A will donate to the Food Bank’s Backpack program.

The program will go on from Jan. 17-22 and will only be at participating East Texas Chick-fil-A restaurants in Jacksonville, Kilgore, Lindale, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Texarkana and Tyler.

