Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County: Bids for Kids fundraiser drawing for the winner of the Louis Vuitton Alma PM handbag

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County is here to talk about their Bids for Kids fundraiser. Plus they are drawing a winner for the Louis Vuitton Alma PM handbag!

Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Smith County is dedicated to child victims of physical and sexual abuse and strives to reduce trauma through a unified effort that facilitates thorough investigations, effective prosecutions and the healing of the children and their families.

For more information please go to: http://www.cacsmithcounty.org