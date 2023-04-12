TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County is one of the more than 300 non-profit organizations that needs your support this year on East Texas Giving Day.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to protect and restore the lives of abused children through team investigations, healing services, community outreach and strategic partnerships.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.