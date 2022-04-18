TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emily Taylor with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County (CAC) stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to highlight Child Abuse Awareness Month. CAC is also participating in East Texas Giving Day.

CAC works with law enforcement and Child Protective Services to helps kids 0-17 years old that have been victims of of physical and/or sexual abuse, have witnessed a violent crime or been exposed to community violence. In light of Child Abuse Awareness Month, they aim to educate the public on how to protect children from harm.

To learn more, watch the video above or visit their website. If you would like to donate to their organization for East Texas Giving Day, click here.