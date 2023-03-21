TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Emily Taylor and Jennifer Clark with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County joined East Texas Live to talk about their upcoming 25th anniversary luncheon.

Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County’s mission is to restore and protect abused children’s lives with team investigations, healing services, community outreach and strategic partnerships.

They are having this anniversary luncheon to celebrate 25 years of their nonprofit and the community involvement that has made it possible for them to stick around for as long as they have. The luncheon will be held Thursday, March 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Green Acres Crosswalk Center.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.