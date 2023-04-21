CANTON, Texas (KETK) – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Van Zandt County is one of only seven organizations from that county participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

This mission is to reduce trauma to child victims of sexual and physical abuse through a unified effort that facilitates thorough investigations, effective prosecution and the healing of children and their families in a safe nurturing environment.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their donation page by clicking here.