TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting a “Bling-O” fundraiser to raise money to support the services that help children who have been abused in East Texas.

“Bling-O” is the “largest ladies night out” in East Texas where women across the area play bingo for designer purses, said Jennifer Clark of the Children’s Advocacy Center. The event is currently sold out, but donors are still able to place bets on the purses online. The event will be held at W.T. Brookshire Conference Center on Sept. 7.

After Bling-O is over, there are still ways to be involved. “Bids for Kids,” which is the advocacy center’s online auction, will run until Sept. 15. There will be over 100 items to bid on.

According to Emily Taylor of the Children’s Advocacy Center, the organization works with law enforcement and child protective services to help children who have been abused. When the children come to the center, they have the chance to share their experience with a trained forensic interviewer, and their family gets help from family advocates. They also provide therapy, medical care and community education free of charge.

If you would like more information about the Children’s Advocacy Center, you can call 903-533-1880 or visit their website here.