Children’s Park of Tyler shares about upcoming teddy bear picnic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Children’s Park of Tyler will be holding their annual teddy bear picnic this Saturday.

It’s a great opportunity for families to spend time together and play together.

Here’s what you need to bring:

picnic blanket

your favorite teddy bear

Several stations will be set up including: music, storytelling, yard games, rock painting, flower planting, bear hunting and lots of bubbles!

Admission is free! The picnic will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. The park is located at 110 E. Dobbs Street in Tyler.

The Children’s Park of Tyler will also be one of the non-profits included in this year’s East Texas Giving Day.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

If you’d like to donate to the park, you can find out how to do that here.