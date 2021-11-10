Children’s park of Tyler will host first Remembrance Run 5K

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jessica Domingos, Site Coordinator with the Tyler Remembrance run 5K stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to share information about the event.

The Remembrance Run 5K is organized by the Children’s Park. People in the community can run or walk in memory of anyone that they have lost.

The Children’s Park will provide photo lanyards for each participant so they may carry a photo of the loved one they lost.

Participants are encouraged to bring a photo sized 4″ x 6″.

This is the first remembrance run, and they plan for it to be annual.

The run will take place on Nov. 13, starting at 8 a.m. with a children’s dash and the 5K will start at 8:15 a.m.

It will begin at the Children’s Park on Dobbs in Tyler and go through the community near the Azalea District.

For more information or to sign up for the run, call Jessica at 469-895-4001 or visit the Children’s Park website or social media pages