Christian Women’s Job Corps teaches job, life skills

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A local organization is celebrating their 20-year mark by helping women with job and life skills in a Christ-centered enviornment.

The Christian Women’s Job Corps offers a 12-week program, teaching computer skills like Microsoft Word and Excel.

They also write resumes and learn how to give good interviews.

Every session begins with Bible study so women can pray together and develop strong relationships.

“Our outcome is employment readiness,” said Lesley Jones, Executive Director for the Christian Women’s Job Corps. “And so by taking that step first and then coming through our program, we can really have them ready to gain sustainable careers when they leave our program.”

The program costs $34, which covers all classes and books.

Women need to be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED to qualify. They are currently enrolling for the fall semester, which will start August 30.

Classes are offered during day and evening.

According to their website, CWJC was incorporated as a nonprofit in 2000. Since then, more than 1,900 women have completed the 12-week computer skills and employment training programs.

For more information on how to become a student, visit their website: