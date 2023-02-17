TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jamie Moore and Candyce Foster with CHRISTUS Health joined East Texas Live to spread awareness about American Heart Month.

February is American Heart Month, and one in three women die from heart disease every year so CHRISTUS Health is putting on an event called ‘Women with Heart’ to inform others about this issue.

The event will be held at Broadway Square Mall on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a fashion show starting at 11:30 a.m. and tables all around the center court in front of Dillard’s sharing information about heart health.

For more information, watch the video or visit the event website.