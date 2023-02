TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lauren Clark and Ashley Parnell with CHRISTUS Health joined East Texas Live to share information about their upcoming “Feed the Fight” event.

“Feed the Fight” is an event to shed light on how the food that we put in our bodies can impact our health and wellness in a positive way. The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.