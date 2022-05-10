TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brian Thompson with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about their upcoming speed clinic for athletes.

The CHRISTUS Human Performance Center will be hosting a Speed Clinic for middle and high school athletes, featuring Tom Shaw, legendary NFL Speed and Training Coach who has trained stars such as Deion Sanders and Tom Brady.

The clinic will give students the opportunity to learn how to run faster.

“Speed is a learned skill and must be practiced year-round and this is going to give us an opportunity to teach some of those basic skills to these athletes,” said Thompson. “The younger you start, the better it’s going to get.”

The event will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at Tyler Legacy High School. The event is open to all middle school and high school athletes and costs $20 to attend.

For more information watch the video above and go to christushealth.org/trinity.