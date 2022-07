TYLER, Texas (KETK) – DJ Warren with the Athens Farmers Market and Kristin Willingham with the Chamber of Commerce stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree on July 22 and 23 in Athens. The event is described as a spin on the original jamboree, but celebrates the city as the black-eyed pea capital of the world.

For more information, click here.