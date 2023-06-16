TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Staci Lara with the City of Tyler visited East Texas Live on Friday to talk about the city’s summer playground program and their upcoming pollinator week.

The summer playground program is a free program at P.T. Cole Park and Emmet J. Scott park for children from ages six to 12. The program lasts until Aug. 4 and free breakfast and lunch will be provided.

For pollinator week, the city is hosting a Bee Day in the Garden event at the Rose Garden on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for parents and children. There will be food trucks, face painting, a bee relay, bee workshops and more.

To find out more watch the above video and visit Tyler Parks and Recreation online.