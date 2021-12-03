City of Tyler has holiday events set for December

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Staci Lara with the City of Tyler’s parks and recreation stopped by East Texas Live to talk about upcoming December events.

The Holiday Tea at Three will be held at the Goodman Museum on Dec. 11 from 3-5. Tickets are $30 per person and pre registration is required. Those that attend will get to have tea and enjoy the Goodman Museum.

The city will also host a Holiday Movie in the Garden on Dec. 17 at the Rose Garden showing “The Grinch” with Jim Carrey.

For more information and events, click here.