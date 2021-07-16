City of Tyler Parks Department shares about their summer playground program

The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department’s summer playground program runs until August 6.
It’s for children ages 6 to 12. Each location will provide daily breakfast and lunch and playgrounds leaders will be at each location to provide planned activities such as sport games, arts and crafts, fun water activities and special visits from local organizations.
The parks are located at:
- Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.
- Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Avenue
- Emmett Scott, 1710 N. Confederate Ave.
The Summer Playground program will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is free of cost!
