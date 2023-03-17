TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Madeline Burton with the City of Tyler Parks Department joined East Texas Live to share the upcoming events they have going on in the Rose City.

Burton shared the following events coming up in Tyler:

Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair on March 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goodman Legrand Museum will have antique quilts on display until April 15

Community Mural Painting at P.T. Cole Park on March 18 (weather permitting)

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website