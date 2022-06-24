TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kandice Johnson, with the City of Tyler, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss the summer pool events happening with the city’s parks and recreation department.

Johnson said that starting July 8, Tyler pools will be hosting a “senior swim” every Friday. This private pool time will only be available to those who are 55 and up.

Another event that Johnson highlighted, was the “Teen Pool Party” which will be held on June 28. The event is meant for teens ages 13 to 15, and will provide food, music and snow cones. The event costs $5 per person and guests are asked to preregister online.

