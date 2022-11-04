TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kristi Nipp, the Parks and Rec Service Coordinator, stopped by East Texas Live to promote the upcoming events in the rose city.

Tyler Recycles Day (FREE)

Date: Nov. 19

Time: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Downtown Recycling Center

Call for more information: 903-531-1370

Holiday Tea at Three ($40/ticket)

Date: Dec. 3

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Goodman-Legrand Museum

Call for more information: 903-531-1286

Breakfast with Santa (FREE)

Date: Dec. 10

Time: 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Location: Glass Recreation Center

Call for more information: 903-595-7271