TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kristi Nipp, the Parks and Rec Service Coordinator, stopped by East Texas Live to promote the upcoming events in the rose city.
Tyler Recycles Day (FREE)
- Date: Nov. 19
- Time: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Recycling Center
- Call for more information: 903-531-1370
Holiday Tea at Three ($40/ticket)
- Date: Dec. 3
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Location: Goodman-Legrand Museum
- Call for more information: 903-531-1286
Breakfast with Santa (FREE)
- Date: Dec. 10
- Time: 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Location: Glass Recreation Center
- Call for more information: 903-595-7271