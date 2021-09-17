City of Tyler Senior Center assists those in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Laura Wilkerson with the City of Tyler, stopped by East Texas Live to tell us about what the Tyler Senior Center offers.

The senior center provides a free lunch everyday to senior citizens by Meals on Wheels. There is an option to dine-in or take the meal home.

The Tyler Senior Center has wide variety of activities including bridge, bingo, line dancing, arts and crafts, computer lab and billiard.

There is no charge to use the senior center for anyone 55 or older. According to Wilkerson, the process is simple to just go in and fill out an easy form.

Wilkerson said that the center is a great way for seniors to fellowship and get to know people.

For more information on the Tyler Senior Center or to volunteer, visit the City of Tyler website or call 903-597-0781.