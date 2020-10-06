City of Tyler shares how they’re changing up Hit the Bricks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) If there’s one thing we’ve learned during the pandemic, it’s that we can adapt. And that’s exactly what the City of Tyler is doing for their monthly “Hit the Bricks” event.

They are doing virtual concerts at Liberty Hall, called “Concerts from the Couch”.

Watch the video above where Liberty Hall Manager Rebecca Hale explains why they made the change.

Liberty Hall is a historic, downtown theater operated by the City of Tyler, Texas. The venue offers live music, comedy and revivals of classic films for the East Texas region. Downtown Tyler serves as the home to numerous attractions, restaurants and businesses all powered by our locals.

If you’d like to learn more about Liberty Hall, click here.