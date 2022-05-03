TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Garret Hope with the city of Tyler came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about fun events that will be happening at Liberty Hall.

Some of the events coming up include a viewing of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”, where people will be able to sing, quote and chant along with some of their favorite scenes. The viewing will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Later on in the month, Liberty Hall will host “Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute Band” based out of Nashville. The event will be on May 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, watch the video above and go to libertytyler.com.