TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lavera Johnson with the City of Tyler joined East Texas Live to share the upcoming events happening at he Tyler Senior Center.

On Jan. 20 they plan to host their Friday Night Dance for the month and it will cost $6 to get in with doors opening at 6 p.m. The band and dance will be going from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.