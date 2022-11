TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler’s Garret Hope stopped by East Texas Live to share the upcoming events happening in the Rose City.

The following are some of the holiday events that are coming to Tyler:

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1

Holiday Open House (scavenger hunt through downtown) Date: TBA

For information on every event in the Rose City, visit their website and Facebook.