TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Payton Weidman with the City of Tyler joined East Texas Live to share the upcoming events happening at Liberty Hall.

Weidman share the following upcoming events:

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band will perform songs from The Beatles at Liberty Hall on Saturday, March 25 and starts at 7 p.m. This event has less than 50 tickets still available.

Showing of “Imitation of Life”, at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at Liberty Hall.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.