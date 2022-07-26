TYLER, Texas (KETK) Garret Hope with the City of Tyler stopped by our studio to talk about upcoming events in the Rose City.

Garret spoke about the Main Street program. Tyler just received a National Historic District accreditation for downtown.

The next ‘Hit the Bricks’ will be Aug. 13 as a kick off to Comic-Con. Registration for the next ‘Hit the Bricks’ will be open this Friday, July 29.

Submissions for grant money to revitalize downtown business are due by Oct. 10.

Visit Downtown Tyler website for more information and calendar of events.